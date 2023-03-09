Senior Chinese leader joins discussion with political advisors from Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 09:19, March 09, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joins discussions with national political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, who are attending the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leader Wang Huning on Wednesday joined discussions with national political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao, who are attending the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called for efforts to strengthen confidence in the development of Hong Kong, Macao and the whole country, and give full play to the unique roles of Hong Kong and Macao in advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

Wang stressed the importance of fully, faithfully and resolutely implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy.

Ensuring that the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over the two regions is imperative, as is ensuring that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots, he said.

Wang called on the political advisors to take an active part in safeguarding national security, boosting development, addressing people's concerns and difficulties in daily life, and pooling wisdom and strength to ensure the steady and continued success of the "one country, two systems" policy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)