Firming up confidence key for growth of HK, Macao

Senior Chinese leader Wang Huning joins discussions with national political advisors from Hong Kong and Macao at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on March 8, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Wang Huning, a senior Chinese leader, has called for firming up confidence in the development of the country as well as the growth of Hong Kong and Macao to create a better future for the two special administrative regions.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark in Beijing on Wednesday. He was participating in a joint group meeting attended by political advisers from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions at the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body.

Addressing the meeting, Wang said that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of Hong Kong and Macao. The new visions, philosophies and strategies that Xi has proposed for work related to Hong Kong and Macao will guide and promote the sound momentum of the two regions in maintaining long-term stability and development, he said.

Wang underlined the need to fully, faithfully and unswervingly implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong and Macao people administering Macao" with a high degree of autonomy, support the central government in exercising overall jurisdiction over the two regions, and follow the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and "patriots administering Macao".

He called on the political advisers from Hong Kong and Macao to play an active role in pooling wisdom and strength to uphold and implement "one country, two systems".

Martin Liao Cheung-kong, a Hong Kong lawmaker and a member of the CPPCC National Committee, said that Wang made clear his expectations for Hong Kong's CPPCC members to perform their duties, which will help them to focus on critical issues affecting Hong Kong's development.

Brian Li Man-bun, co-chief executive of the Bank of East Asia and a member of the CPPCC National Committee, said that Wang's remarks demonstrated the central government's confidence in Hong Kong's prospects. The banker also said Hong Kong could continue to function as a link between the nation and the world, and fully leverage the city's strengths in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the whole country.

Kou Kam-fai, principal of Pui Ching Middle School and a member of the CPPCC National Committee from Macao, said it is of great importance to firmly uphold the principle of "one country, two systems" and "patriots administering Macao", while proactively promoting the diversified development of Macao's economy to boost high-quality growth.

