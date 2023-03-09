Recommended candidate list of new leadership for China's top political advisory body adopted

Xinhua) 09:36, March 09, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over the second meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The presidium of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, on Wednesday adopted a recommended name list of candidates for its new leadership.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over the meeting of the presidium.

The list included nominees of the chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general, and standing committee members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

A draft method of election of the CPPCC session was reviewed and adopted in principle at the meeting.

Participants also deliberated a draft resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, a draft resolution on the report on the work of proposals from political advisors, a draft resolution on an amendment to the CPPCC charter, a draft report on proposal examination, and a draft political resolution of the first session of 14th CPPCC National Committee.

It was decided at the meeting that the recommended name list and all the drafts would be submitted to CPPCC members for discussion and consultation.

The CPPCC serves as an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC.

Its annual session this year opened on March 4 and will run until March 11.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over the first meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

