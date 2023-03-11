Wang Huning addresses closing meeting of top political advisory body's annual session

March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Saturday.

