Wang Huning addresses closing meeting of top political advisory body's annual session
(Xinhua) 15:36, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top political advisory body, delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Saturday.
