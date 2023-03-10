Home>>
Wang Huning elected chairman of China's top political advisory body
(Xinhua) 17:53, March 10, 2023
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning was elected chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, on Friday.
