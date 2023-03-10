China's two sessions through eyes of expats (1)

(People's Daily App) 15:11, March 10, 2023

The 2023 two sessions are underway in Beijing. The annual event has attracted much attention from the international community, with many observers saying it offers significant clues about the journey China is embarking on.

In this series, expats have been invited to share their views on the biggest event on China's political calendar.

This episode features three expats: Raza Khan, a reporter from the Independent News of Pakistan, Bertrand Regnier, EY partner and global head of the French Business Network, and Sumeet Chander, senior vice president of Evalueserve Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Click on the video and find out what they have to say.

(Video source: IP Shanghai)

