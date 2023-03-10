Languages

Friday, March 10, 2023

Ceremony begins for Chinese leaders to pledge allegiance to Constitution

(Xinhua) 11:11, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The ceremony for newly elected Chinese leaders to pledge allegiance to the country's Constitution began Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

