Schedules for China's "two sessions" on March 10

Xinhua) 08:27, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday:

-- The NPC session will hold its third plenary meeting to vote on the draft decision on the reform plan of State Council institutions, a draft method on election and appointment for the 14th NPC's first session, and a draft name list of the chief scrutineers and other scrutineers.

-- NPC deputies will elect president and vice president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), chairperson of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons, and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

-- Delegations to the NPC session will hold meetings to deliberate on candidates for premier, and vice chairpersons and members of the CMC of the PRC. They will hold discussions and consultations on candidates for the director of the National Commission of Supervision, president of the Supreme People's Court, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and members of the NPC Standing Committee.

-- The CPPCC session will hold the third plenary meeting to elect chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

