Brief introduction of Wang Huning -- chairman of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 11:53, March 11, 2023

Wang Huning is elected chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is a brief introduction of Wang Huning:

Wang Huning, male, Han ethnicity, was born in October 1955 and is from Laizhou, Shandong Province. He began his first job in February 1977 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in April 1984. Wang graduated from the Department of International Politics, Fudan University, where he completed a graduate program in international politics and was awarded a Master of Laws degree. He holds a professional title of professor.

Wang is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Deepening Reform.

