Brief introduction of vice chairpersons of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 11:43, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 23 people were elected vice chairpersons of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, on Friday.

The following is a brief introduction of them:

Shi Taifeng, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1956 and is from Yushe, Shanxi Province. He began his first job in May 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in June 1982. He graduated from the Law Department, Peking University, where he completed a graduate program in basic theories of law. He holds a Master of Laws degree and a professional title of professor.

Shi is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Hu Chunhua, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1963 and is from Wufeng, Hubei Province. He began his first job in August 1983 and joined the CPC in April 1983. He graduated from the Department of Chinese Language and Literature, Peking University, where he completed an undergraduate program.

Hu is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Shen Yueyue, female, Han ethnicity, was born in January 1957 and is from Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. She began her first job in May 1977 and joined the CPC in September 1981. She received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

Shen is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee, vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, and president of the All-China Women's Federation.

Wang Yong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1955 and is from Gaizhou, Liaoning Province. He began his first job in August 1969 and joined the CPC in August 1974. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, where he completed a graduate program in technical and economic engineering. He holds a Master of Engineering degree and a professional title of research fellow.

Wang is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Zhou Qiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1960 and is from Huangmei, Hubei Province. He began his first job in August 1976 and joined the CPC in September 1978. He graduated from Southwest College of Political Science and Law, where he completed a graduate program in civil law. He holds a Master of Laws degree.

He is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Pagbalha Geleg Namgyai, male, Tibetan ethnicity, was born in February 1940 and is from Litang, Sichuan Province. He completed an undergraduate program.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, honorary president of the Buddhist Association of China, and chairperson of the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPPCC.

Ho Hau Wah, male, Han ethnicity, was born in Macao in March 1955. He graduated from York University, Canada, where he completed an undergraduate program.

Ho is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Leung Chun-ying, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1954. He graduated from Bristol Polytechnic, UK, where he completed an undergraduate program.

Leung is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Bater, male, Mongolian ethnicity, was born in February 1955 and is from Kangping, Liaoning Province. Bater began his first job in January 1973 and joined the CPC in December 1981. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School and holds a Master of Economics degree.

Bater is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Su Hui, female, Han ethnicity, was born in May 1956 and is from Tainan, Taiwan. She is a member of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League and a CPC member. Su began her first job in July 1975 and graduated from Central Institute of Finance and Banking, where she completed an undergraduate program in finance. She holds a professional title of senior accountant.

Su is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League.

Shao Hong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1957 and is from Gaizhou, Liaoning Province. Shao is a member of the Jiusan Society and began his first job in November 1975. He graduated from the Faculty of History, Nankai University, where he completed a graduate program in ancient Chinese history. Shao holds a Doctor of History degree and a professional title of professor.

Shao is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and executive vice chairperson of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society.

Gao Yunlong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1958 and is from Laiwu, Shandong Province. He is a member of the China National Democratic Construction Association. He began his first job in May 1985. He graduated from Tsinghua University, where he completed a graduate program in chemical engineering. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree and a professional title of senior engineer.

Gao is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and chairperson of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

Chen Wu, male, Zhuang ethnicity, was born in November 1954 and is from Chongzuo, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. He began his first job in October 1972 and joined the CPC in February 1975. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School and holds a professional title of research fellow.

Chen is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Mu Hong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1956 and is from Dalian, Liaoning Province. He began his first job in March 1976 and joined the CPC in November 1984. He graduated from Central Institute of Finance and Banking, where he completed an undergraduate program in finance. He holds a professional title of economist.

Mu is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Deepening Reform in charge of routine work.

Xian Hui, female, Hui ethnicity, was born in March 1958 and is from Dingxi, Gansu Province. She began her first job in March 1975 and joined the CPC in December 1976. She graduated from Lanzhou University. She holds a Doctor of Management degree.

Xian is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Dongfeng, male, Han ethnicity, was born in February 1958 and is from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in July 1981 and joined the CPC in December 1980. He graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in applied economics. He holds a Master of Economics degree and a professional title of senior economist.

Wang is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and secretary-general of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Jiang Xinzhi, male, Han ethnicity, was born in February 1958 and is from Dunhuang, Gansu Province. He began his first job in February 1974 and joined the CPC in September 1980. He graduated from Lanzhou University, where he completed an in-service undergraduate program.

Jiang is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee in charge of routine work.

Jiang Zuojun, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1955 and is from Huaining, Anhui Province. He is a member of the China Zhi Gong Party. He began his first job in March 1974. He graduated from Nanjing Medical College. He holds a Doctor of Medical Science degree and a professional title of professor.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party.

He Baoxiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1963, and is from Yueyang, Hunan Province. He is a member of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK). He began his first job in July 1982 and graduated from Central South University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in management science and engineering. He holds a Doctor of Management degree and a professional title of senior engineer.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and executive vice chairperson of the RCCK Central Committee.

Wang Guangqian, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1962 and is from Zhenping, Henan Province. He is a member of the China Democratic League (CDL). He began his first job in December 1989 and graduated from Tsinghua University, where he completed a graduate program in hydraulics and river dynamics. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree and a professional title of professor. He is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, executive vice chairperson of the CDL Central Committee, and vice president of Tsinghua University.

Qin Boyong, female, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1964, and is from Yongqing, Hebei Province. She is a member of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA). She began her first job in July 1986, and graduated from the Law Department, Peking University, where she completed an in-service graduate program in criminal law. She holds a Master of Laws degree.

She is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, executive vice chairperson of the CNDCA Central Committee and deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

Zhu Yongxin, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1958 and is from Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. He is a member of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD). He began his first job in May 1976, and graduated from the School of Economics and Management of Tongji University, where he completed an in-service graduate program. He holds a Doctor of Management degree and a professional title of professor.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and executive vice chairperson of the CAPD Central Committee.

Yang Zhen, male, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1961 and is from Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. He is a member of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party (CPWDP). He began his first job in July 1983. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, where he completed a graduate program in communications and information system. He holds a Doctor of Engineering degree and a professional title of professor.

He is currently vice chairperson of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and executive vice chairperson of the CPWDP Central Committee.

