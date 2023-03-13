China's top political advisory body holds standing committee meeting

Xinhua) 08:24, March 13, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Sunday afternoon held a standing committee meeting.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and vice chairpersons of the CPPCC National Committee were present at the meeting.

Senior political advisors were briefed on a draft decision to establish special committees of the CPPCC National Committee and on a draft list of directors and deputy directors of the special committees.

The drafts were deliberated and approved at a Chairperson's Council meeting on Sunday morning, which also reviewed and adopted in principle the key work plan of the CPPCC National Committee for 2023.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the first Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)