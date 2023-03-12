China's top political advisor visits journalists covering CPPCC session

Xinhua) 09:43, March 12, 2023

Wang Huning (8th R, front), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), visits representatives of journalists covering the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. Wang extended his greetings and gratitude for their hard and outstanding work. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Saturday visited representatives of journalists covering the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), extending his greetings and gratitude for their hard and outstanding work.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, said traditional media forms were well coordinated with new media in the news coverage.

He encouraged the journalists to continue telling the stories of China, the CPPCC and political advisors well.

The first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee was held from March 4 to 11.

