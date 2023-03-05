Ministers interviewed after opening meeting of first session of 14th NPC
Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong gives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu gives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang gives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
