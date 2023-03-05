Home>>
Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
(Xinhua) 09:13, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday morning in Beijing.
