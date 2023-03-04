Revision of China's Legislation Law embodies whole-process democracy

Xinhua) 15:08, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson said Saturday that the ongoing revision of the Legislation Law embodies whole-process people's democracy and its requirements.

During the revision, efforts have been made to make sure that every link in the legislative process reflects the people's voices and reality at the grassroots level, said Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), at a press conference ahead of the opening of the session.

The highlights of the draft revisions include enhancing the implementation and oversight of the Constitution, and specifying the constitutional compliance review requirements in legislation and the record and review system for normative documents, according to Wang.

The NPC Standing Committee finished two readings of the draft amendment to the Legislation Law in October and December, and an updated version of the draft will be deliberated at the upcoming NPC session.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)