China's national legislature to deliberate 35 bills in 2023: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:18, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) of China plans to deliberate 35 bills this year, some of which will be submitted for the first hearing, said a spokesperson Saturday.

The bills will cover eight areas, namely upholding and improving the system of people's congresses, building a high-standard socialist market economy, invigorating the country through science and education, turning China into a country with a strong socialist culture, improving people's wellbeing, pursuing green development, perfecting social governance system, and improving the legal system for national security, said Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th NPC, at a press conference ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Sunday.

The legislative plan for the next five years is being made, and the priorities will be the legislation in key and emerging areas as well as in areas related to foreign affairs, Wang said.

Historic achievements were made by the 13th NPC Standing Committee in building a sound legal system, Wang said, adding that 47 new laws were formulated and 111 revisions to laws were adopted during its five-year tenure, while the channels for citizens to take part in legislation were expanded and whole-process people's democracy manifested throughout the legislative process.

