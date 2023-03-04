Home>>
National legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session
(Xinhua) 12:22, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held a press conference Saturday, one day before the opening of its annual session.
