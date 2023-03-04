Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers gather in Beijing for annual session
(Xinhua) 09:39, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Delegations of the deputies to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, have all registered for the NPC annual session scheduled to open in Beijing on Sunday.
Preparations for the session have been completed, according to the press center of the session on Friday.
