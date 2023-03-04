China pledges to enhance legal system regarding opening up: spokesperson

March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to enhancing the legal system with regard to further opening up, a spokesperson said Saturday.

The country is also unwaveringly committed to advancing the rule of law in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, said Wang Chao, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

China has always abided by the basic principles of international law and the basic norms governing international relations. It has been working hard to safeguard world peace, promote common development, and foster cooperation with all countries based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, while building a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said.

