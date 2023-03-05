NPC deputies interviewed before annual session
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Hou Rong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Shui Qingxia, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Shan Zenghai, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Zhu Yuemeng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Zhang Keqin, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Wang Yucheng, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends an interview ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Journalists interview deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) ahead of the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 2023 Government Work Report
- Chinese premier delivers government work report
- China's national legislature starts annual session
- Xi attends opening meeting of NPC annual session
- Zhao Leji elected executive chairman of NPC session presidium
- Revision of China's Legislation Law embodies whole-process democracy
- China pledges to enhance legal system regarding opening up: spokesperson
- China's national legislature to deliberate 35 bills in 2023: spokesperson
- China not Africa's largest creditor: spokesperson
- China opposes "long-arm jurisdiction" practices: spokesperson
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.