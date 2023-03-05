Zhao Leji elected executive chairman of NPC session presidium

Xinhua) 09:09, March 05, 2023

Li Zhanshu shakes hands with Zhao Leji at the first meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji and 10 other deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday were elected executive chairpersons of the presidium for the first session of the 14th NPC.

Zhao is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

They were elected at the first meeting of the presidium that was elected earlier Saturday at the preparatory meeting of the first session.

Zhao Leji presides over the first meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The first meeting of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Zhao Leji, an executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), chairs the first meeting of executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)