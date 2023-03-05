China's national legislature starts annual session

Xinhua) 09:15, March 05, 2023

The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, opened its first session Sunday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting.

The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. The 14th NPC, China's national legislature, opened its first session Sunday morning here in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

This photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, opened its first session Sunday morning here in Beijing. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

