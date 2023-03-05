We Are China

Highlights of 2023 Government Work Report

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:48, March 05, 2023

The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the Government Work Report at the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Sunday.

Here are some highlights from the report.

Main targets for 2023

- China sets its GDP growth target for 2023 at around 5 percent

- China targets inflation rate, or increase in consumer price index (CPI), of around 3 percent for 2023

- China's deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected at 3 percent for 2023

- China aims to create around 12 million urban jobs in 2023 and targets a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent

- China aims to keep its grain output over 650 million tonnes in 2023

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)