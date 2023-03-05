Chinese premier delivers government work report

March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang started delivering a government work report on behalf of the State Council at the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, held at the Great Hall of the People on Sunday morning.

