Chinese central gov't to maintain lasting prosperity, stability in HK, Macao: report

Xinhua) 09:57, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government will support Hong Kong and Macao in growing their economies and improving people's lives, and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in the two regions, according to a government work report on Sunday.

The report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation pledged efforts to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the policy of "one country, two systems," under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong and the people of Macao administer Macao, both with a high degree of autonomy.

It said the central government will remain committed to law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao, and ensure that constitutional order in the two regions is upheld as stipulated in China's Constitution and the basic laws of the two regions, and that Hong Kong and Macao are administered by patriots.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)