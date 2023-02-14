Home>>
In numbers: Tibet to complete the building of 4,000 km of railway lines by 2025
Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region plans to complete the building of a total of 4,000 kilometers of railway lines as of 2025, according to the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and the medium- and long-term railway network plans .
