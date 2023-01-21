Pic story: female railway police officer unit in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 09:30, January 21, 2023

Zhu Xiaoli (R), a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, instructs crew members in an emergency response training aboard train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station, on Jan. 16, 2023.

The "Fanghua" female railway police unit of Chongqing railway police office consists of seven female police officers with an average age of 29. They are responsible for some passenger trains from Chongqing to Xi'an. During the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, also known as "chunyun," each member of the unit would work on the train with a travel mileage of about 40,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit take part in a training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, patrols aboard train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station, on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tan Lin (C) and Bao Jie (L), members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, take alcohol breath tests before work in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Su Yeping (R), a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, talks with her colleague in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, looks around before train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station departs from Chongqing, southwest China on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tan Lin (L) and Bao Jie, members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, store personal belongings in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Li Hang, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, patrols outside train No.G2233 at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 18, 2023.

Li Hang (L), a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, walks home with her husband after work at a square of Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit take part in a training in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, has lunch aboard train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station, after a patrol task on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tan Lin (L) and Bao Jie, members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, prepare for work in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Li Hang (C), a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, is welcomed by her husband after work at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

Xie Yu (L) and Zhu Xiaoli, members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, groom each other before work at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 16, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli (R), a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, helps a passenger with her luggage at Chongqing West Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 16, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, heats her meal aboard train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station, on Jan. 16, 2023.

Zhu Xiaoli, a member of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, checks fire extinguishers aboard train No.D1703 which travels from Guiyang North Railway Station to Xi'an North Railway Station, on Jan. 16, 2023.

Tan Lin (L) and Bao Jie, members of the "Fanghua" female railway police officer unit, check their video recorders in Chongqing, southwest China, Jan. 18, 2023.

