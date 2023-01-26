Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line brings convenience to people's skiing trips

Xinhua) 13:43, January 26, 2023

Passengers take a train at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2023. The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line brings great convenience to people's skiing trip to Chongli district of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Skiers check in skiing equipment at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2023. The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line brings great convenience to people's skiing trip to Chongli district of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Passengers take a train at Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2023. The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line brings great convenience to people's skiing trip to Chongli district of Zhangjiakou City in north China's Hebei province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)