Passenger volume exceeds 9 million on China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 09:20, January 06, 2023

Stewardesses wait for passengers beside a Lane Xang EMU train at the Vientiane Station of China-Laos Railway in Laos on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

KUNMING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Since its launch in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway had handled over 9 million passenger trips as of Thursday, said the China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

Some 7.54 million passenger trips were registered in the railway's China section, while about 1.46 million were logged in its Laos section.

Since the beginning of 2023, the railway has seen a growing momentum in its passenger volume, with its average daily dispatched number of passengers reaching 29,000, which almost doubled compared with the same period in 2022.

The China section has added multiple-unit trains to 20 pairs daily on average to meet the increasing passenger travel demand, said the group.

As a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the 1,035-km China-Laos Railway connects Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with the Laotian capital Vientiane.

