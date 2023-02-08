All railway construction projects resume in China's Yangtze River Delta

Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2020 shows a train running during its trial operation along the Shangqiu-Hefei-Hangzhou high-speed railway in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- All railway construction projects in the Yangtze River Delta region have resumed following the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, with more than 90 percent of the over 900 construction sites in 22 projects resuming work, local authorities said on Tuesday.

In 2023, five railway projects are scheduled to be initiated and another five to start construction in the region, said China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Last year, three railway projects were set up and six projects began construction in the Yangtze River Delta region, with the investment in infrastructure construction hitting 108.9 billion yuan (about 16.02 billion U.S. dollars).

By the end of 2022, the region's railways in service had stretched to a total length of nearly 13,750 km, within which the operating length of the high-speed network had reached over 6,700 km.

