‘Pancake flower’ makers in E China's Shandong breathe new life into traditional delicacy
Loude pancake is a well-known delicacy in Tai'an city, east China's Shandong Province. Zhang Ping, a woman born in the 1980s in Loude township, can turn them into beautiful flowers, breathing new life into the traditional technique while contributing to rural revitalization in the locality.
Photo shows “flowers” made of pancakes. (Photo/Chen Yang)
"This 'pancake flower' is edible. I managed to color the pancakes by adding fruit and vegetable purees to the batter. After the pancakes were ready, I made them into different shapes by using moulds. Then I used glue made of sticky rice and honey to join the pancake pieces together to form the flower," Zhang explained.
"I first made 'pancake flowers' to attract customers so that my products could sell better. It was a pleasant surprise to find that the 'flower pancakes' were well-received," she said.
Photo shows “flower petals” made of pancakes. (Photo/Chen Yang)
Zhang and her husband hope that they can help more villagers get involved in the business. Their pancake factory has provided jobs for many local villagers and Zhang's pancake workshop has recruited three apprentices.
"We plan to teach the 'pancake flower' making technique to more villagers and help them increase their incomes through pancake making skills," said Zhang.
Photo shows “daffodils" made of pancakes. (Photo/Chen Yang)
Photo shows a variety of "pancake flowers." (Photo/Chen Yang)
Zhang Ping and villagers make "pancake flowers." (Photo/Chen Yang)
Photo shows a bouquet of "pancake flowers." (Photo/Chen Yang)
