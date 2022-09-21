Woman turns traditional Shandong pancakes into exquisite artwork

(People's Daily App) 15:58, September 21, 2022

These flowers are feasts for the eyes and the mouth. They are made by Xu Haixia, 52, from Mengyin county, Shandong Province. She is a pancake-making factory owner who is dedicated to developing traditional local street food.

Her pancake-flowers are always in short supply. They are edible when they are fresh and can be stored for a long time when they are dry. Her customers use the flowers for banquets at weddings, birthday parties and other occasions.

