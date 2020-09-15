Pancake brands from home and abroad assemble for Beijing festival

More than a dozen domestic and foreign pancake brands gathered in Beijing to showcase their flavors under the scorching autumn sun from Sept. 12 to 13.

The Pancake Festival was organised by Peiping Machine, which was founded in 2016, and is an independent craft beer brand that also runs pancake shops in Beijing.

In addition to Chinese pancakes, international flavors such as Mexican pancakes (tacos) and Japanese pancakes (Okonomiyaki) were also present at the event.

According to the organizer, more than 2,000 people attended the event on the 12th. "I didn't expect there to be so many people! I had a very enjoyable meal," said a man who happened to be attending a wedding nearby.

There was also no shortage of foreigners at the venue, and Matsujima, a Japanese living in Beijing, was one of them.

"I like pancakes very much. I really felt the popularity of the online celebrity pancake shops from the crowd," said Matsujima, adding that he didn't expect that pancakes and beer were such a perfect match.