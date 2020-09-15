Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pancake brands from home and abroad assemble for Beijing festival

(People's Daily Online)    17:44, September 15, 2020
Pancake brands from home and abroad assemble for Beijing festival
(People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

More than a dozen domestic and foreign pancake brands gathered in Beijing to showcase their flavors under the scorching autumn sun from Sept. 12 to 13.

The Pancake Festival was organised by Peiping Machine, which was founded in 2016, and is an independent craft beer brand that also runs pancake shops in Beijing.

In addition to Chinese pancakes, international flavors such as Mexican pancakes (tacos) and Japanese pancakes (Okonomiyaki) were also present at the event.

According to the organizer, more than 2,000 people attended the event on the 12th. "I didn't expect there to be so many people! I had a very enjoyable meal," said a man who happened to be attending a wedding nearby.

There was also no shortage of foreigners at the venue, and Matsujima, a Japanese living in Beijing, was one of them.

"I like pancakes very much. I really felt the popularity of the online celebrity pancake shops from the crowd," said Matsujima, adding that he didn't expect that pancakes and beer were such a perfect match.  


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York