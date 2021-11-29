Would you like to take a bite from a creative pancake with egg-filling?

(People's Daily App) 15:15, November 29, 2021

Pancake with egg-filling, or “Jidanguanbing” in Chinese, is a popular traditional Chinese snack for its crispy skin and the tender scrambled egg inside.

With special fillings and exquisite patterns on the pastry, a cook from Xinxiang, Central’s Henan Province unleashed his creativity in making pancakes with egg-filling.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)