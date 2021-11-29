Home>>
Would you like to take a bite from a creative pancake with egg-filling?
(People's Daily App) 15:15, November 29, 2021
Pancake with egg-filling, or “Jidanguanbing” in Chinese, is a popular traditional Chinese snack for its crispy skin and the tender scrambled egg inside.
With special fillings and exquisite patterns on the pastry, a cook from Xinxiang, Central’s Henan Province unleashed his creativity in making pancakes with egg-filling.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pre-show of Thailand Int'l Lantern and Food Festival
- Interview: Denmark considers China's rising demand for high-quality food products huge opportunity
- G20 agriculture ministers commit to better ensure sustainable food systems
- In pics: Belgian waffle
- Foodstuff company in Beijing launches innovative products
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.