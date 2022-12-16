Home>>
In pics: Construction site of express line linking Xiong’an New Area, Beijing Daxing International Airport
(People's Daily Online) 17:34, December 16, 2022
|Aerial photo shows the construction site of the express line (R1 line) linking Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei Province with Beijing Daxing International Airport. (People’s Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)
The express line (R1 line) linking Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei Province with Beijing Daxing International Airport is currently under construction.
Upon completion of the 86.26-kilometer R1 line, passengers from Xiong’an will be able to reach Beijing Daxing International Airport within half an hour and Lize Financial Business District in the capital in an hour.
The project department of the R1 line has upgraded its construction equipment, improving the efficiency of shield tunnelling by 50 percent. A shield tunnelling machine used for the R1 line has a diameter of 9.1 meters and weighs over 1,000 tonnes.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ecological environment improved at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area
- Construction of Xiong'an New Area completes massive investment
- 13th China Art Festival closes in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei
- View of Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei
- Schools completed in Xiong'an New Area, N China's Hebei
- Scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, N China's Hebei
- View of Xiong'an New Area
- Fountain light show in China’s Xiong’an New Area
- Night view of China's Xiong'an New Area
- Photos capture precious moments of little grebe fledglings under mother’s tender care
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.