In pics: Construction site of express line linking Xiong’an New Area, Beijing Daxing International Airport

People's Daily Online) 17:34, December 16, 2022

Aerial photo shows the construction site of the express line (R1 line) linking Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei Province with Beijing Daxing International Airport. (People’s Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

The express line (R1 line) linking Xiong’an New Area in north China’s Hebei Province with Beijing Daxing International Airport is currently under construction.

Upon completion of the 86.26-kilometer R1 line, passengers from Xiong’an will be able to reach Beijing Daxing International Airport within half an hour and Lize Financial Business District in the capital in an hour.

The project department of the R1 line has upgraded its construction equipment, improving the efficiency of shield tunnelling by 50 percent. A shield tunnelling machine used for the R1 line has a diameter of 9.1 meters and weighs over 1,000 tonnes.

