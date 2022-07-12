Photos capture precious moments of little grebe fledglings under mother’s tender care

People's Daily Online) 16:04, July 12, 2022

A little grebe that has recently finished building its nest on a reed bed was spotted foraging with her offspring on Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. The fledglings would climb onto their mother’s back whenever they got tired from swimming, later leading them back to their home where the chicks would sleep under her wings.

The little grebe is one of the most common species of water birds found in and around Baiyangdian Lake, and they happen to be fantastic swimmers and divers. Little grebe chicks initially mainly rely on their parents for their food, which includes small fish and aquatic insects, before they develop the ability to dive on their own in search of prey.

A little grebe and several chicks swim along in the waters of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

The bird species has been included on China’s list of terrestrial wild animals under state protection and are of important ecological, scientific and social value.

As the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, Baiyangdian Lake plays an important role in maintaining an ecological balance. In recent years, the Xiong’an New Area has accelerated its efforts to restore and build habitats for birds while continuously intensifying efforts to promote the ecological restoration and conservation of Baiyangdian Lake.

Thanks to these efforts, a sophisticated monitoring system for biodiversity protection has gradually taken shape in the locality, while improvements to the natural environment have been fostered for various wild animals that call the area their common home, including migratory birds, fish, and benthonic animals.

A little grebe and several chicks swim along in the waters of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little grebe and several fledglings take a rest on the waters of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little grebe and several chicks swim about on the waters of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little grebe and several chicks swim about on the waters of Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A little grebe feeds one of its offspring at Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Little grebe fledglings sleep under the wings of their mother on a reed bed atop Baiyangdian Lake in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)