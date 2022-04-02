Home>>
View of business service center in Xiong'an New Area
(Xinhua) 10:08, April 02, 2022
Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
