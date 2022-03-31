Five years on: The development of China's Xiong'an New Area in 90 seconds

(People's Daily App) 16:12, March 31, 2022

Xiong'an New Area, located about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing, spans over Rongcheng, Anxin and Xiongxian counties in north China's Hebei Province. 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of Xiong'an New Area. Over the past five years, the Beijing-Xiong'an intercity railway has opened to traffic, shortening the travel time to one hour; thousands of residential buildings have been built in the Rongdong area, accommodating over 40,000 relocated dwellers; and the forest coverage rate of the area has increased from 11 percent to 32 percent in line with the city's plan to gradually restore the ecological environment.

