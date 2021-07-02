In pics: crescent moon-shaped park in Xiong'an New Area opens to public

(Photo provided by China Railway 12th Bureau Group)

The Crescent Moon Park, an auxiliary project of the Xiong'an railway station on the Beijing–Xiong'an intercity railway, opened to the general public on June 30, 2021.

With its curved shape like a crescent moon, the park is regarded as the "underground garden" of Xiong'an railway station. It is lush with plants, landscapes and sculptures, and has three tall pines to welcome guests in the central district, making it a must-visit for tourists passing through.

The Beijing-Xiong'an intercity railway opened to traffic on December 27, 2020, connecting the Chinese capital with the Xiong'an New Area. The line, together with Xiong'an Railway Station, plays a significant role in preparing Xiong'an for taking over Beijing's non-capital functions in the future.