Xiong'an New Area Lights Up
(Xinhua) 16:37, November 16, 2021
Xiong'an, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing, is a 1,770-sq-km green city area featuring innovative development and a national model of high-quality development. The video shows the scenery lit up at night.
