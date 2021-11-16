Languages

Xiong'an New Area Lights Up

(Xinhua) 16:37, November 16, 2021

 

Xiong'an, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing, is a 1,770-sq-km green city area featuring innovative development and a national model of high-quality development. The video shows the scenery lit up at night.

