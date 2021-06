Baiyangdian scenic spot in N China begins trial operation

The Baiyangdian scenic spot in the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, started its trial operation on Tuesday after being upgraded. Listed as one of China's top-level tourist attractions, Baiyangdian is home to various wildlife species, including over 200 kinds of birds and more than 40 kinds of fish.

(Photo provided by Baiyangdian Scenic Spot)