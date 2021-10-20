Relocated Xiong'an residents ready to move into new homes

Xinhua) 08:28, October 20, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Residents who had relocated to make way for the construction of the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province are ready to move into their new homes.

The first resident group attended on Tuesday a lucky-draw allocation of the newly-built apartments in Rongdong area, a 13-square-km area that will likely become home to 170,000 people.

More than 400 residential buildings are ready for delivery to more than 30,000 people from 54 villages in Rongcheng and Anxin counties, said the administrative committee of the Xiong'an New Area.

The buildings have supermarkets, restaurants, and recreational venues, and schools, hospitals and clinics, as well as social welfare service facilities will also be constructed.

On April 1, 2017, China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing, aiming to build the 1,770-square-km area into a green city featuring innovation and a national model of high-quality development.

