Xiong'an New Area marks fifth anniversary

Xinhua) 09:46, April 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows a view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Dubbed China's youngest city and a "city of the future," Xiong'an New Area marks its fifth anniversary on Friday. China announced plans to establish Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows a view of Xiong'an citizen service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the Xiong'an Railway Station in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows a view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yuerong Park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Xiong'an country park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows a view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows a view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows a view of Xiong'an citizen service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

