Xiongan New Area, 'city of the future', marks fifth anniversary

Ecns.cn) 09:07, April 02, 2022

People take photos of the People's Government of Anxin County, north China's Hebei Province, April 3, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

China announced plans to establish Xiongan New Area on April 1, 2017, to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. Xiongan New Area marks its fifth anniversary on Friday.

