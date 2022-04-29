Aowei street in Xiong'an New Area under construction

Xinhua) 09:24, April 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of Aowei street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Aowei street is a main street going from the east to the west in Xiong'an New Area. The project will be completed soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Workers work at the construction site of Aowei street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, April 28, 2022. Aowei street is a main street going from the east to the west in Xiong'an New Area. The project will be completed soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

