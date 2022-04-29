Aowei street in Xiong'an New Area under construction
Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2022 shows workers working at the construction site of Aowei street in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Aowei street is a main street going from the east to the west in Xiong'an New Area. The project will be completed soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
