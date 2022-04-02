Aerial view of Xiong'an country park

Xinhua) 09:59, April 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 30, 2022 shows Xiong'an country park in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. The Xiong'an country park will be opened to the public soon. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

