Schools completed in Xiong'an New Area, N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 11:15, August 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the play ground of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the play ground of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beihai Kindergarten in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)