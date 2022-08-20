Schools completed in Xiong'an New Area, N China's Hebei
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Supported by Beijing, the construction of the branches of Beihai Kindergarten, Beijing Shijia Primary School and Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an have all been completed and delivered to the New Area. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the play ground of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the play ground of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beihai Kindergarten in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a view of a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.
