Night view of China's Xiong'an New Area
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of Xiong'an citizen service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
