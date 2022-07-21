We Are China

Night view of China's Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 15:34, July 21, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of Xiong'an citizen service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of Rongdong District in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a night view of the business service center in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

