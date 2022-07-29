Scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:26, July 29, 2022

Photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows lotus flowers in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows Baer's pochards and white-eyed pochards in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a wharf of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a view of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a Eurasian coot in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, has seen significant improvement in its water quality thanks to environmental protection and restoration efforts in recent years. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

