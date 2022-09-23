Ecological environment improved at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area

Xinhua) 13:12, September 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows a bird habitat in Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, the Xiong'an New Area has strengthened the ecological protection and restoration of Baiyangdian Lake. Through systematic ecological management, the water quality of Baiyangdian Lake has seen a leaping improvement and the biodiversity has increased significantly. There are 237 species of birds in the lake area, 31 more than the amount before the establishment of the new area. The Xiong'an New Area has designated nine bird habitats, commonly known as "bird islands", for wild birds to breed in Baiyangdian Lake. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

